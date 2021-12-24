Top Laser Skin Resurfacing Questions Answered by Dermatologist

Adam Wallach, M.D., answers our top questions about laser skin resurfacing. (photo provided by Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute)

Q: What is laser skin resurfacing?

A: Laser skin resurfacing is performed using either an erbium or carbon dioxide laser. Essentially, it is the process of removing some of the epidermis or outer layers of the skin in order to improve its texture and color. Today this procedure is most often performed on the skin using a matrix of tiny dots, also known as fractionation, which provides quicker healing and less risk.

Q: Besides redness in the treated area, what can be expected post-procedure?

A: Some laser procedures, like the treatment of facial blood vessels, produce a noticeable change the moment you leave the office with only a few days of redness.

Other procedures can cause some slight swelling and light crusting, lasting about three to five days.

Q: For best results, how many laser treatments are needed?

A: It depends on how strongly the procedure is performed. If done at a higher power level, a single treatment can result in tremendous change, with a longer downtime. When lower settings are used, there will be less downtime, and the patient will require additional treatments spread out over several months.

Q: Will it hurt and is it safe?

A: Many laser procedures require no anesthesia, but a topical anesthetic cream can be used for those who might be more sensitive. The procedures are very safe when performed by experienced clinicians.

Q: Are there any risks associated with laser treatments?

A: Laser treatments should be performed by physicians or trained providers with laser experience and knowledge of skin types, including which are appropriate for laser treatments and which are not. Dermatologists have more knowledge in this area than any other specialist. Hyperpigmentation (darkening) or hypopigmentation (lightening) of the skin rarely occur, but are possible side effects.

Q: Who is a prime candidate for laser treatment?

A: Anyone who feels like they would like to refresh or even out either the color or texture of their skin. Light to olive skin tones respond best to laser treatments.

Q: Tell us a little about the Quanta Evo Light™ laser and its benefits.

A: The Quanta Evo Light is a state-of-the art laser with impressive technology. It performs the function of many individual lasers in one. There is no longer a need to have more than one laser at a practice, as this laser provides almost every functionality one might need as a dermatologist! We are incredibly lucky to have this hi-tech device and experienced practitioners right here in Truckee.

About Our Dermatology Provider

In private practice since 1997, Dr. Wallach treats patients at Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute's Truckee location. He diagnoses a full range of dermatologic problems for both adults and children, specializing in medical and cosmetic dermatology, including the use of various lasers, for the last 25 years. He is a strong proponent of patient education in his practice and is a contributing author to the chapter on skin in the upcoming book, The 21st Century Man. Dr. Wallach and his family live in the North Tahoe area.