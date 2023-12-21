Top U.S. real estate agent, Alison Elder, adds Truckee office to Chase International

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Chase International announces the return of Alison Elder to its luxury real estate firm. Elder is ranked in the top 1.5% of Realtors in the United States and is now affiliated with the agency’s second Truckee, California office.

Elder has produced over $1 billion in Truckee-Tahoe real estate volume since leaving the high-tech world in 2003 and building her real estate business through Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate in Truckee, California.

Alison Elder Provided

“Alison’s accomplished and unprecedented sales volumes directly reflect her relentless dedication to her clients in the Truckee-Tahoe region,” said Sue Lowe, President and Corporate Broker for Chase International. “Pairing her comprehensive marketing programs with her financial savvy, extensive referral network, and personal touch, Alison consistently provides innovative ideas and honed negotiation skills to deliver optimum results. We are honored to have her return to the Chase family.”

For over 20 years, Elder, with her innovative team approach, has delivered results for buyers and sellers alike – regardless of price point. Her award-winning expertise is reflected in her history; among the list is RealTrends “Top 1.5 % National Producer” in 2023, RealTrends “Top 1% National Producer in 2022,” RealTrends “Top Small Teams” in 2020 and 2021, and 2019 “Top 1000 Agents” in America.”

“It’s really nice to be ‘home’ with the company that truly helped me launch my real estate career, and I am honored to be a part of the Chase International legacy,” said Elder. “Founder Shari Chase and President and Corporate Broker Sue Lowe are icons in the business who established the agency’s innovative approach and heart-centered philosophy. After working in Silicon Valley early in my career, I appreciate Chase’s technological savvy and unmatched marketing techniques.”

As one of the most respected Realtors in the business, Elder attributes her success to “a deep understanding of the Truckee-Tahoe market and neighborhoods, an extensive sphere of influence with long-standing relationships and a skilled team of client service professionals. Delivering concierge level-service and exceeding our client’s expectations is the basis of our company. Plus, I love real estate!”

Elder is proud to be affiliated with Chase International and will continue supporting her clients with her pioneering team approach through her Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate office at 10770 Donner Pass Road, Suite 205, in Truckee, California.