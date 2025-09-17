Tosh.0 star’s Tahoe house goes on the market for $11.9 million

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Daniel Tosh of Tosh.0 fame put his Tahoe property up for sale last week, selling for $11.9 million. The lakefront property on the west shore has three distinct homes and is a gated estate.

The property on 1250 and 1254 West Lake Boulevard is a gated estate that Tosh originally bought for roughly $7 million back in 2018. The 1.6-acre property has 93 feet of Lake Tahoe shoreline, and was Tosh’s go-to place for vacations for years.

The estate is located between Tahoe City and Sunnyside and has several hideaways and two buoys. Kristina Bergstrand of Compass, who is representing the home, called it Tahoe chic. It features a renovated lakeside cabin that was previously an equipment shed, a funicular and plenty of amenities in the main residence: a stone hearth, billiards room, four-car garage and sauna.

Outside, according to the listing, are a hot tub, fire pit, as well as a bocce and horseshoe pit.

The backyard is also usable as its own ski resort, with a chairlift leading to a green run, two blue runs and one black diamond, according to Tosh himself.

With all the love Tosh has for Tahoe, Bergstrand noted, “(He) is not leaving the Tahoe area. He loves it here; he is just relocating to be closer to friends in the area.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.