Toubab Krewe to play Moe’s BBQ in Tahoe City
Toubab Krewe, the instrumental powerhouse from Asheville, North Carolina that fuses west-African traditional music with elements of rock, jam, and Appalachian styles heads west to play four shows in Nevada, California and Utah.
The band will play Cypress in Reno and Moe’s BBQ in Tahoe City before headlining two festivals, Mammoth SummerJam in Mammoth Lakes and Utah Arts Festival in Salt Lake City. These shows come on the heels of a busy spring that saw the Krewe perform dozens of shows coast to coast.
The band’s Tahoe City show is Friday, June 24, at 9 p.m. at Moe’s BBQ, located at 700 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City.
All show details and more can be found at http://www.toubabkrewe.com.
