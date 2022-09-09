Tour de Tahoe canceled due to wildfire smoke

The Tour de Tahoe on Sunday has been canceled due to wildfire smoke.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bike the West has been monitoring the Mosquito Fire and due to smoky conditions it has decided to cancel this weekend’s event.

“At this point the fire is 0% contained and quadrupled in size today alone,” said a post on the group’s website. “With cycling being a heavy cardio activity that does not pair well with terrible air quality. At this point we’ve decided to cancel the ride, and wanted to get this information out as many people had travel plans or reservations for the Tahoe area.”

Bike the West said it will post more information on Saturday, Sept. 10.