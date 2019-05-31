Tourism grows significantly in Truckee

A surge in Truckee tourism this past year has led to a significant increase in Transient Occupancy Tax collection.

Between July 2018 and March 2019, Truckee raked in $3.5 million in Transient Occupancy Tax with significant increases in each quarter.

From July through September last year, tax collection was up 19.9% from the same period the previous year reaching just under $1.4 million. From January to March this year around $1.3 million was collected, up 28.7% from last year. Between October and December Truckee collected around $900,000 which was up 22.6%.

“It really speaks to how a great ski season makes a really big difference in folks coming and staying in our community,” said Kim Szczurek, administrative services director for the Town of Truckee. Szczurek estimates that the town will be at $3.9 million by the end of the 4th quarter in June. “We could easily get to $4 million based on the strength that we’re seeing,” she said.

The last quarter, April through June, is usually the smallest quarter Szczurek said. Last year the town collected just under $600,000 in that period. Staff will have the final numbers for the same period in 2019 at the end of July.

“We’re forecasting a record breaking TOT collection,” said Colleen Dalton, brand communications director for the Truckee Chamber of Commerce.

COUNTY-WIDE INCREASE

An economic impact report released by Visit California showed that tourism across Nevada County in 2018 grew 4.1% from 2017 with visitor spending reaching nearly $362 million and supporting 3,770 jobs in the county. Statewide visitor spending increased to $140.6 billion, with the tourism industry providing nearly 1.2 million jobs in 2018.

Visitor spending in Nevada County generated $13.1 million in local tax revenue last year. According to the report, without tourism each Californian household would have to pay an additional $890 in taxes each year to make up the difference for essential state programs such as public safety, infrastructure and parks.

In 2017, visitor spending in Nevada County reached $343.7 million, up 5% from 2016, and generated $12.5 million in local tax revenue.

“While this county report is a valid indicator for Truckee, we are very different from Grass Valley or Nevada City,” said Dalton.

Currently the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District, is working on a report to measure the direct economic impact of tourism in Truckee to compare the data to similar mountain towns such as Mammoth.

Dalton said a study like this hasn’t been done in seven years. The report will be published this fall.

