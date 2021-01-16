Town approves snow removal pilot program

The Truckee Town Council has unanimously approved of a pilot program to remove snow on privately maintained paved trails in the area.

The town currently maintains 11.7 miles of roughly 21 miles of Class I paved trails within Truckee. Additionally, the town maintains 1.6 miles in the Coldstream and Joerger Ranch developments. The remaining trails are maintained by various entities like homeowner and business associations, and according to town staff, for the most part, snow removal is not performed on those sections of trail.

Under the pilot program for the remainder of the winter season, the town will perform snow removal at no cost, while also working with property owners and businesses to establish funding agreements for future maintenance.

“The idea with this program would be, (the trails) would be second priority,” said Engineering Manager Becky Bucar. “We might wait for the storm cycle to be over, so it might be a few days before we actually get out there, but we would get out there eventually.”

Bucar indicated that the town currently annually spends roughly $25,000 per mile of trail, which includes budgeting for long-term maintenance like seal coating. In order to fund snow removal on the roughly 8.5 miles of privately maintained trails, the town would use funding from Measure R. The anticipated cost of the project for the fiscal year is between $20,000 and $30,000, depending on the amount of snowfall. Measure R is a 0.25% sales tax, which was approved by Truckee voters in 2014.

FIRE DISTRICT

Town Council also approved an annual inflationary increase to the Truckee Fire Protection District’s facilities mitigation fee and capital improvement plan.

The fire protection district is requesting the increase in order to improve and expand its facilities.

Fees, effective March 15, for building permits would be $0.84 per square foot for single family units and $1.27 for multi-family units, marking a $0.01 and $0.02 increase, respectively. Non-residential costs would range between $0.62 and $1.24 per square foot, depending on building permit type.

Immediate needs for the fire protection district include a new ambulance and design of the proposed fire station at Stockrest Springs Road, next to the town’s corporation yard.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.