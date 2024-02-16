Town Council adopts Truckee’s Reserve and Designation Policy

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Feb. 13 to discuss a new reserve policy which will support long-term climate goals. Ultimately, they opted to advance the Town’s Reserve and Designation Policy, along with Sustainability Designation Savings for the fiscal year 2022/23.

This policy signifies the first formal reserve and designation policy for the town. Under this policy, a designation represents an allocated amount earmarked for a specific purpose by the Town Council, subject to potential reallocation by future councils via additional resolutions.

Designations are intended for one-time funding and not for ongoing operations. The Sustainability designation, now extended, supports the town’s endeavors to meet climate action and energy goals outlined in resolution 2017-58, including the implementation of the Climate Action Plan element. The balance for FY 22/23 stood at $1,528,297.25, prompting discussions on potential changes to the policy and its implications. A community member expressed concerns during public comment about prioritizing sustainability over pressing needs like housing, citing the absence of a specific designation due to all funds being allocated to Measure K for housing programs.

Council members expressed varied opinions, with Councilmember Anna Klovstad supporting the sustainability designation as a top priority, while Councilmember Lindsay Romack hesitated due to an upcoming tax measure poll.

Councilmember Courtney Henderson emphasized the importance of the designation given the extensive community feedback on climate action initiatives. Vice Mayor Jan Zabriskie echoed these sentiments, stressing the need to reduce greenhouse emissions for service workers.

However, concerns were raised about the projected decrease in the operating surplus, potentially affecting the feasibility of the 5% designation. Mayor Dave Polivy expressed reservations, advocating for a more thorough discussion on the allocation method, suggesting that waiting for the upcoming ballot measure might be more effective.

Despite differing opinions, the resolution was ultimately adopted with a 4-1 vote, while the staff’s recommendation to allocate 5% of the General Fund operating surplus to the Sustainability Designation passed with a 3-2 vote.

The Town of Truckee’s Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) for 2024 was up for review during the meeting. The EOP, initially adopted by the Council in 2007, serves as a foundational document outlining the Emergency Management Organization, personnel responsibilities, and operational procedures for responding to large-scale emergencies.

The plan consists of two parts: the base plan, which establishes the Emergency Management Organization and operational concepts, and the Emergency Operation Center Management, which outlines activation protocols and roles within the Emergency Management System.

Moving forward, the plan will undergo various enhancements, including training for Emergency Operation Center Section Chiefs, updates to alert and warning systems, and the creation of annexes addressing Continuity of Government, Continuity of Operations, Animal Care, and shelter needs. Additionally, improvements to IT/AV infrastructure in the Emergency Operations Center are planned.

During public comments, concerns were raised about risk management for potential train derailments in Truckee, with discussions about response strategies by the Fire District and the existence of a Truckee River Spill Response Plan. Despite these concerns, the Council unanimously approved the update to the EOP.

Lastly, February was designated as Grand Jury Awareness Month, underscoring the importance of grand juries within California’s justice system. It’s crucial to acknowledge and appreciate the commitment of individuals who volunteer to serve on the Nevada County Grand Jury, making valuable contributions to its work. Civil grand juries, although bound by confidentiality, fulfill a vital role that merits recognition and awareness.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.