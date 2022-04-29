Town Council approves short-term rental updates

The Truckee Town Council has unanimously approved of changes to its short-term rental program.

At its April 12 meeting, the council adopted an ordinance to amend its code regarding short-term rentals, which imposed changes regarding inspections, renewal and wait list fees.

Under new regulations, annual fees will remain at $481. A wait list for the 1,255 short-term rental certificates Truckee will issue will now include a non-refundable $100 fee. At a March council meeting, staff indicated that roughly 100 of the 1,255 short-term rental certificates hadn’t been renewed and were available.

Additionally, Truckee established that short-term operators must allow town staff to inspect any rental upon request at a cost of $175 per hour. Truckee Administrative Analyst Rosie Johnson indicated inspections typically take one hour and are usually done following multiple complaints or violations.

Updates to fees will go into effect May 12.

