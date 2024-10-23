Town Council discusses Truckee Environmental Justice Analysis

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 22 to discuss a report on the Truckee Environmental Justice Analysis and an update regarding the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) Work Plan.

The town collaborated with the Equity and Wellness Institute to evaluate equity in environmental justice within the community. The main finding indicated that no significant environmental justice issues were identified in Truckee. However, it was noted that both town staff and the community lack a comprehensive understanding of the climate action plan and the emergency response system. While there are no major environmental justice concerns, according to Staff, there are opportunities to support individuals facing economic barriers.

A key proposal is to shift from the term DEI to IDEA, placing greater emphasis on inclusion and ensuring that all community members feel valued. The addition of “A” for accessibility highlights the importance of creating inclusive spaces. “IDEA” is a term that is recognized in both English and Spanish.

For the next steps, town staff aim to continue collaborating with the steering committee and department heads to finalize themes and prioritize the work plan. However, Councilmember Courtney Henderson expressed discomfort in accepting the plan, citing its vagueness and lack of detail for actionable steps. Henderson hopes future reports will provide more concrete data to inform council decisions. Some council members also expressed hesitation to change the acronym, as DEI is already well understood in the community. Ultimately, the council decided to accept the plan and move forward with the new acronym.

An update was presented regarding etiquette and safety on multi-use trails. Over the past year, the police department and traffic team have integrated these trails into their program, dedicating an average of one hour per day on Zero motorcycles for patrols. Educational initiatives have included helmet giveaways, presentations on bike and pedestrian safety, and discussions on animal safety and proper trail etiquette, such as picking up dog waste and leash use.

Looking ahead, the police department plans to enhance outreach for bicycle safety and seek grants to support pedestrian and bike safety campaigns. They will also explore additional avenues for spreading information about trail and bike safety, as well as educate the community on animal laws and responsible pet ownership. Enforcement on the trails will be stepped up, focusing on speed limits, helmet use, and animal-related violations.

The department also aims to collaborate with town partners on trail etiquette campaigns, work with regional organizations to disseminate safety messaging, and continue educational efforts in local schools. Community members are encouraged to report trail accidents or issues via arcgis.com .

Several proclamations were read. The first proclamation recognized Veterans Day to honor the service of tens of millions of Americans in the armed forces over the past century, with an estimated 10% of our region’s residents having participated. The Town of Truckee invites the community to gather on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Monument and Victory Plaza to recognize these contributions. Following the ceremony, there will be a reception and lunch at Veterans Hall.

The second proclamation recognized Joe Aguera, a dedicated member of the Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board. Appointed on May 30, 1987, Aguera has served for over 37 years, and his commitment to the community was celebrated during this presentation.

The third proclamation for Extra Mile Day acknowledged the Truckee River Revitalization Steering Committee for their outstanding contributions to the community. This group has devoted numerous hours to revitalizing the river corridor. Nov. 1 is designated as Extra Mile Day, encouraging everyone to recognize those who go above and beyond in their efforts.

Finally, a proclamation for Cyber Security Month highlighted the increasing sophistication of cyber threats. Throughout October, the IT team will provide resources to help individuals protect themselves against cyber attacks. This initiative aims to equip the community with essential knowledge for online safety.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.