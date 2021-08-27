Town Council eyes greenhouse gas reductions

Truckee Town Council on Tuesday took up several items, ranging from facilitating greenhouse gas reductions to designating a delegate to represent the town at the League of California Cities annual conference.

Town Council first entered into a contract with local regional partners to facilitate a Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Coalition. The contract increases the Professional Services budget by $17,000. The initial partnership of the coalition totals $50,000 and would be split between the town, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, and the Truckee Tahoe Airport District. The aim of the coalition, which is a collaboration with the Sierra Business Council, is to push the region toward being net carbon neutral by 2045 through a combination of greenhouse gas emission reductions and sinking or storing carbon in natural lands.

“We are thrilled to be working with these three agencies on exploring the opportunities for long-term greenhouse gas emission reductions and climate adaptation in the region,” said Sierra Business Council President Steve Frisch. “We’re relatively confident that we’ll have a product coming out of this in less than the 12-month term of the memorandum of understanding that includes a strategic plan for how to move that effort forward.”

Town Council also unanimously authorized the town manager to enter into a contract with Alpine Inspired in the amount of $24,044.50 for outdoor recreation advocacy services.

The contract is intended to help the area be proactive in outdoor recreation outreach and influence policy. The scope of the work to be done includes creating a project priority list, advocate for funding opportunities, and managing projects.





Additionally, Town Council awarded a contract to Koff & Associates for the completion of a classification and compensation study for an amount not to exceed $139,425. Truckee has conducted several studies in the past in order to meet the council’s goals of employing and retaining workers. The intent of the project is to update job descriptions, specifications, salary schedules, and benefit packages.

Pivoting to the annual conference of the League of California Cities, set for Sept. 22-24 in Sacramento, the council opted to send Truckee Mayor Anna Klovstad to represent the town.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643