Town Council hears presentation on new library

Friends of the Truckee Library gave a presentation at Tuesday’s Truckee Town Council meeting, providing an update on work to ensure a new library while asking for further support for the project.

Town staff indicated that dozens of written and voice comments were received in support of building a new a library in Truckee.

“We really don’t begin to have the space to meet our community’s needs for services and more programming,” said Friends of the Truckee Library Board Member Kathleen Eagan. “We need a welcoming place to gather and explore, to share and connect. Modern library facilities build community. We need a new library.”

The current library was opened in 1976 and is 4,600 square feet. The population during that time was around 2,000. The library now serves roughly 200 visitors per day and a community of more than 17,000 people. Nevada County is responsible for providing library services.

On Feb. 27 the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District approved a 2-acre site for the proposed library at Truckee Regional Park. Plans for the proposed building include areas for children, teens, and adults, along with a community room and browsing area. Design work for the project is currently underway.

In June, Friends of the Truckee Library launched a campaign to support a new library. The LibraryUP Luminary program earmarks $1,000 in donations for providing seed funding for architectural, site, environmental, feasibility and other work leading to the construction of a new library. Currently, the program has received donations from nearly 70 individuals and families. Donations can be made once or in monthly increments of $100. For more information or to donate, visit http://www.truckeefol.org.

