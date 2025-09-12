Town Council reviews Homegrown Housing Program and Organization Wide Operational Assessment Implementation Plan update

TRUCKEE, Calif. — On Tuesday, Sept. 9, the Truckee Town Council reviewed proposed modifications to the Homegrown Housing Program and received an update on the Organization-Wide Operational Assessment Implementation Plan, aimed at strengthening town operations and service delivery over the next decade.

In 2022, the council set a goal to deed-restrict 10% of Truckee’s housing stock by 2032—an estimated 1,500 units—to ensure full-time residents can afford housing in a community facing strong vacation-home market pressures. Currently, 5.7% of the town’s housing stock, or 798 units, is deed-restricted, with at least 67 more units expected next building season. The Homegrown Housing Program is designed to help the town reach these objectives.

Some of the proposed changes would expand program eligibility beyond the Downtown and Gateway neighborhoods to areas near transit and core services. Projects would also be required to meet construction and design milestones. The council reviewed both monetary and nonmonetary incentives to support the construction of new deed-restricted housing units.

Additionally, the council approved a $2,240,000 budget adjustment to fund the Homegrown Housing Program and directed the town manager to enter a contract with BAE Urban Economics to complete a financial feasibility and funding options analysis to support program development.

Town staff said the modifications are intended to encourage development that aligns with Truckee’s community character while increasing affordable housing options for the workforce. Council input will help finalize the proposed changes.

“It’s a complicated process,” said Steve Frisch, program operator of the Homegrown Housing Program. “But complicated as it is, we have two projects that have submitted almost complete applications, a third in progress, and three additional projects deciding whether they want to submit an application.”

Across all six projects, there are about 128 units in the pipeline over the next three to four years, depending on submission timelines.

“I just wanted to let you all know it’s working — we just have to find how it can work better,” Frisch added.

After the Homegrown Housing discussion, the council moved on to the Organization-Wide Operational Assessment Implementation Plan. The assessment provides a 10-year roadmap for operations and service delivery, with full implementation expected to span many years. Town staff told the council they have completed 15 recommendations and that work has started—or is about to begin — on 45 more.

Town Council members said these efforts demonstrate the town’s commitment to process improvements and responsiveness to community feedback gathered during the assessment.