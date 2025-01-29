Town Council selects three catalyst projects for river revitalization 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Truckee Town Council approved the R2SC Community Economic Vitality Action Team’s recommendations for Catalyst Projects and authorized staff to negotiate partnerships with selected property owners.

The council selected three Catalyst Projects to drive riverfront revitalization, following an economic study and a Request for Interest (RFI) that attracted seven applications. Projects were chosen based on walkability, traffic improvements, economic impact, feasibility, and collaboration potential.

Selected Projects:

10331 West River Street – An Old Trestle Distillery Tasting room project, this lot features outdoor spaces with river views.

10603 East River Street – A 150,000-square-foot riverfront parcel led by Mark Tanner Construction, known for successful developments.

10855 West River Street – Aims to repurpose buildings, clean up industrial structures, add family housing, mixed-use spaces, parks, trails, and river restoration.

Councilmembers acknowledged risks but were enthusiastic. The Barr Project (10331 West River Street) requires a signed or declined agreement before moving forward. The council unanimously approved the motion.

The council approved a partnership with Paradigm8/Sagemodern for 12 workforce housing units on Edmunds Drive and directed staff to negotiate a Development and Disposition Agreement.

The project includes nine one-bedroom apartments and three studios, with 14 parking spaces under a Planned Development (PD) approach. Rents will be 80–100% of the area median income, with the Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency as a partner. Construction will be fast-tracked.

While three local builders expressed interest, council members raised parking concerns. Despite this, the council unanimously approved the project.

Council approved the 2025 Truckee Dirt Trail Grant Program Guidelines, allocating $750,000 to support dirt trail projects as staff remains at capacity with paved trail maintenance and construction. The decision had unanimous support.

After reviewing the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District (TTBID) renewal, Council directed staff to proceed. Established in 2015 and renewed in 2020, the TTBID is a self-assessment by lodging properties, with the Town collecting funds for designated uses under the Management District Plan (MDP). The current 1.25% assessment expires June 30, 2025.

For 2025–2035, proposed changes include extending the term from five to ten years, maintaining the 1.25% rate with potential Council-approved adjustments, and increasing the annual budget to $540,162 from $487,500. The funding allocation shifts slightly, reducing Tourism Enhancement by 2% while increasing administrative costs. An at-large seat will also be added to the Board of Directors.

Council unanimously approved a partnership with OKAPI Reusables to launch a reusable drinkware return system in Truckee businesses and established a Dishwashing Grant Program to support participating restaurants.

Truckee has long prioritized waste reduction, implementing bans on expanded polystyrene, requiring reusable foodware for in-house dining, and imposing a $0.25 fee on disposable containers. Since 2017, the Greenbox program has saved 70,000 single-use containers, but with business interest at capacity, the Town sought third-party vendors to expand services.

In early 2024, staff evaluated two vendors—Buoy Reusables and OKAPI—surveying 30 businesses. Seven expressed interest in OKAPI, which already had a local presence. In March, the Town awarded $10,473 in grants to 14 restaurants for reusable foodware and dishwashing equipment, addressing a key need for OKAPI’s model. Under the approved plan, the Town will contract with OKAPI and reopen the dishwashing grant in March. While Council debated the investment’s impact, they agreed it supports a cultural shift toward reusables.

A public debate ensued over Hope Ridge House, a long-term housing project for formerly homeless individuals.

Residents of the Armstrong neighborhood, where the house is located, cited safety concerns, particularly for children walking home from school. Some believe the location choice reflects economic bias.

Formerly homeless individuals and others praised Nevada County’s efforts and urged an end to the stigma surrounding homelessness.

To continue the conversation, Nevada County will host a forum on Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Truckee Town Council Chambers.

Hope Ridge House offers leases, rent payments, case management, mental health support, and job assistance, with on-site management for safety.

On Jan. 14, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors voted to apply for a grant to buy the Sierra Drive property, currently leased and operated by AMI Housing (AMIH). This would create permanent supportive housing for at-risk residents.

Other Meeting Highlights:

Flag Retirement Box Presentation – Troop 267 and the American Legion are collecting and properly retiring worn-out flags.

Council Budget Calendar Overview – Public input is encouraged at: Feb. 11: Council retreat at Gravity Haus, 12–6 p.m. April 22: Initial budget review with the Council.

Town Manager’s Report – Featured a video on community efforts to aid LA fire victims.

Jason Toups was named Planning Commissioner.

The Council retreat on Feb. 11 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at Gravity Haus will act as the next meeting.

