Town eyes potential land purchase for new transit center

At its Tuesday meeting, Truckee Town Council took action on several items, including directing town staff to seek an appraisal for a 25,000-square foot property on the Truckee Railyard North Balloon Track site for a new transit center.

The Railyard North Balloon Track site is currently owned by Railyard Master Plan developer Truckee Development Associates. An initial 25,000 acres is being made available to the town for $1, with another 25,000 square feet available at market value.

The current train depot and transit center, located at 10065 Donner Pass Road in historic downtown Truckee, is served by Truckee and regional Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation services along with other interregional bus services and local shuttle services. The existing transit center has challenges with bus queuing and cannot support expansion of Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation.

During the past 18 months, nine public meetings were held to provide project details, solicit input, and vote on a potential site. The top three choices for a site were the new Railyard parking area east of Beacon Gas Station; the Railyard North Balloon Track, which would sit along Church Street in the Truckee Railyard project; and the existing train depot.

Town staff presented information on the three sites at a February community workshop, the March Truckee Downtown Merchants Association meeting, and the final PAC meeting in May. Participants voted on the three sites at each meeting and the site in the Truckee Railyard received 52% of the votes. The current depot site garnered 29% of the votes and the town-owned Railyard parking lot site had 19% of the votes.

Ultimately, town council directed staff to seek an appraisal of the 25,000-square foot property. Town staff also indicated there are a variety of state and federal grant funding opportunities it would pursue to offset the acquisition. The town already has secured a State of Good Repair grant in the form of $152,257 that potentially will go toward the cost of the acquisition.

Town council endorses Measure K

Truckee Town Council also adopted a resolution supporting ballot Measure K.

The Measure would increase the town’s transient occupancy tax by 2%.

State law allows the town council to take a position relating to a local ballot measure.

Measure K is projected to generate approximately $700,000 annually for 20 years. Funds would be directed to providing affordable housing, wildfire preparedness, and preserving natural open spaces.

Council increases stipend

Town council also moved to enact a change it its stipend, increasing it from $645 to $774 a month.

Three council members will leave their office after the November election. State laws doesn’t allow for a change in compensation for a councilmember during their term of office.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.