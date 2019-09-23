Town Hall meetings to discuss formation of Tourism Business Improvement District in North Lake Tahoe

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association is leading an effort to form a Tourism Business Improvement District in the North Lake Tahoe region.

The TBID would fund the activities and mission of association, which would then free up $3.9 million of Transient Occupancy Tax dollars for workforce housing and transportation initiatives across the region.

Two Town Hall Meetings will be hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association to ensure the local business community has a clear overview on proposal objectives and an opportunity to ask questions.

The meetings will take place at two north shore locations, the first on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9:30 a.m. at Tahoe City Public Utility District Board Room (221 Fairway Dr., Tahoe City) and Thursday Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. at North Tahoe Event Center (8318 N. Lake Blvd., Kings Beach).

Attendees will also learn about funding priorities, stakeholder support and the implementation timeframe. Learn more: https://bit.ly/2kwPeFU

