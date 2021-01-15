Town manager provides COVID-19 update

As part of a new standing item on Truckee Town Council agendas, Town Manager Jennifer Callaway provided an update on issues facing the area.

During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, Callaway highlighted the announcement from the state that the Greater Sacramento region had been lifted from the stay-at-home order, allowing businesses across many sectors to reopen or operate under less restrictions.

“We are moving in the right direction,” said Callaway. “It’s a good step and it’s really representative of the collaboration and the cooperation in our community with our residents, our community members, and our businesses. They’ve done the right things. We’ve helped to stop the spread and we’re on the right trajectory at this point.”

The area, which has been under the stay-at-home program since Dec. 10, is now in the state’s purple tier, which means lodging and personal care services are allowed to reopen; while other sectors, like dining, can move back to an outdoor setting.

Callaway also touched on the area’s vaccination program, stating that the town must follow the state’s tier program concerning when community members are eligible to receive vaccinations for COVID-19.

“I just want to ensure the council and the community members that we are working on that on almost a daily basis,” added Callaway.

As of Wednesday, Nevada County has received more than 3,000 vaccines, which have been allocated from the federal supply to the state. Currently, the county is vaccinating health care workers as part of its Phase 1 tier. Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced on Wednesday that residents 65 and older are also eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, under certain circumstances.

The next group set to be eligible for vaccines are other health care personnel such as dental and laboratory workers, education and childcare providers, those in emergency services like firefighters and police officers, and food and agriculture workers.

Similarly, Placer County is in in first phase of vaccinations, which are slated to go out to health care professionals. For more information on vaccination schedules, visit http://www.placer.ca.gov or http://www.mynevadacounty.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.