Town manager update: 700 educators vaccinated

As part of a new addition to Truckee Town Council meetings, Town Manager Jennifer Callaway offered an update on some events and individuals impacting the community.

Callaway highlighted the work done by Tahoe Forest Hospital, which vaccinated roughly 700 local educators last week.

“They did a great job coordinating, and we just want to extend or thanks to the hospital for that service,” said Callaway.

For those seeking to sign up for vaccinations in Truckee, Callaway encouraged individuals to text “Vaccine Info” or call 211.

Callaway also highlighted a recent award to the town for its 2020-21 operating budget. The California Society of Municipal Finance Officer’s Association gave the town its award of excellence for the third year in a row. The award is determined by an independent review and is decided based on criteria that measures whether the budget meets certain industry best practices in finance and budgeting.

“Great job to the finance and admin services department,” said Callaway. “I wanted to let the council and community know you have some rock stars working on your behalf.”

