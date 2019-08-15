Town of Truckee adopts Housing Element

The Truckee Town Council has adopted its Housing Element, two days shy of the state’s deadline.

The state-mandated Regional Housing Needs Allocation program requires the town to identify the total number of housing units that they need to accommodate in their Housing Element. For this housing cycle, the town was required to identify 755 housing units from very low income to above moderate income.

“The biggest element is the Regional Housing Needs Allocation,” Yumie Dahn, Town of Truckee associate planner. “We’ve identified through zoning how much available land there is for residential uses.”

Contrary to the previous housing element update, which was a four-year period, this update will last for eight years. Some changes in the element approved Tuesday include rezoning policies to allow for properties to be made available for workforce and affordable housing projects, including the Gateway neighborhood Jibboom Street site downtown.

There are a total of 1,053 units that are either under construction, approved or units that could potentially be constructed. Truckee’s Housing Element calls for additional rezoning of land for workforce and affordable housing beyond the Regional Housing Needs Allocation program.

The element also looks at allowing for more secondary residential units on existing properties. This could mean working with homeowner associations that don’t allow for these units to lift those restrictions. The plan also calls for ways to improve Truckee’s mobile home parks to avoid displacing long-term, low-income residents.

Another update in the element would allow staff to explore how “achievable housing” fits within the town’s inclusionary housing ordinance. The term “achievable housing” is used by the Mountain Housing Council to include moderate and above-moderate income earners who are still unable to afford housing in the region.

Hiring a new full-time housing coordinator to facilitate the creation of new housing is also part of the element as well as creating a new regional housing entity similar to the Mountain Housing Council. To fund additional housing projects, the element looks to annually review the town’s operating budget to look for more funding to provide a range of housing opportunities.

