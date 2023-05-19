Town of Truckee awarded $4.4 million transportation grant

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee’s “Keep Truckee Moving” Project has been awarded approximately $4.4 million to meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by providing a new transit center/mobility hub, app-based on-demand transit technology, and advancing the transition to a zero-emissions transit fleet. This grant will help fund transformative projects that will modernize the Town’s local and regional transit systems aimed at significantly reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, vehicle miles traveled, and associated congestion.

The “Keep Truckee Moving” Project is a comprehensive program of projects developed to meet the current and future transportation needs of our residents and visitors while reducing the impact on the environment and by leveraging app-based on-demand technology aimed at getting our residents to and from their destinations safely and efficiently. More specifically, the project will support the following:

1. Purchase of two (2) electric passenger transit vans to replace existing diesel transit vehicles in the Fiscal Year 2024/2025.

2. Purchase of seven (7) electric transit vans to expand the transit fleet and begin the transition to zero emissions, with a goal of 64% zero emissions by 2026.

3. Purchase of app-based, on-demand transit technology to allow the Town and its contractors to schedule, dispatch, and manage on-demand transit service.

4. Funding for public charging infrastructure at the proposed Railyard Mobility Hub.

This grant will allow the Town of Truckee to continue taking steps toward a greener future. Town Manager, Jen Callaway, expressed her gratitude and said “We are so excited about this grant and grateful for the award as this is really a surge that will further ignite and validate our efforts to move Truckee’s mobility goals forward.”