Town of Truckee continues paving project
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The 2023 Paving and Drainage project is continuing paving through Friday, September 15.
Anticipate traffic control on the following streets:
-Sudsbury Cir, Eastbourne Ct, Plymouth Ln, Bexhill (paving 9/11 – 9/12)
-St. Albans Pl, Sherbourne Ct, Woodbridge Ln, Exeter Ct (paving 9/11 – 9/12)
-Bull Pine Trail, Donner Trail Road (paving 9/13)
-Bull Pine at Northwoods will be closed. Local traffic only will be permitted to enter the work zone at the Donner Trail/ Donner Pass Road intersection.
-South Shore Drive (paving 9/14 – 9/15)
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the planned roadwork, please reach out to Slater Stewart: SStewart@townoftruckee.com
