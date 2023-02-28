Town of Truckee facilities closed, town council meeting postponed
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Due to the current blizzard conditions, Town of Truckee facilities will be closed February 28, 2023. For the safety of town staff, they will be working remotely.
Public Works and Truckee Police staff are working hard to continue operations and ask that the community stay off our roadways unless necessary for the remainder of the Blizzard Warning timeframe (Wednesday 4:00AM). Conditions are dangerous and the safety of our community and staff is of the upmost importance to us.
The Truckee Town Council Meeting, which was scheduled for tonight, will also be postponed until Thursday, March 2, 2023.
For assistance, please call (530) 582-7700.
The Nevada County Superior Court is also closed today due to the weather.
