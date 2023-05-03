Town of Truckee hosts accessory dwelling iunit webinar
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee is hosting a free Accessory Dwelling Unit webinar for building professionals and interested homeowners on May 11.
This webinar includes an introduction to the Town of Truckee ADU program including funding incentives, an overview of Town ADU Codes and Standards for both new and existing units, information on the Town ADU Permit Process and an introduction to the new, pre-approved ADU plan sets.
Building industry professionals in the Truckee/Tahoe region who complete this 1-hour webinar will have the opportunity to be listed on the Town of Truckee ADU Vendor page. Please note that this is not an endorsement but simply a listing of your services and willingness to work on ADU projects in the Truckee area.
The webinar will be held Thursday, May 11 from noon to 1 p.m.
You must register in advance to attend. You will be sent log in information for this webinar via email.
