Town of Truckee, Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe enter into new partnership to enhance animal services

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) launched a new partnership for animal services, effective January 5, 2025.

This collaboration expands HSTT’s role to oversee shelter operations, veterinary services, and community outreach. The Town and HSTT have shared a successful 20-year partnership, and this agreement aims to meet growing community needs, enhance animal care, and increase program availability, such as low-cost spay/neuter clinics and pet wellness.

Truckee Animal Shelter Building Provided / Town of Truckee

Stephanie Nistler has worked for HSTT for the last two decades and serves as their Chief Executive Officer. She states, “HSTT and the Town of Truckee have had a long and successful partnership providing excellent care for our community’s pets. While our shelter operations structure over the past 11 years has served us well, we are excited to embark on a new model that will allow us to expand community outreach programs at a time when people and pets need our services more than ever.”

With HSTT managing operations under a municipal contract, the updated model ensures continued safe and humane conditions, consistent medical care, and educational programs for responsible pet ownership. Operational continuity will improve with HSTT overseeing the sheltering with ongoing collaboration with Town field services. The transition aligns with both entities’ missions to provide high standards of animal welfare.

Truckee Animal Shelter Treatment Room. Provided / Town of Truckee

“In the Truckee-Tahoe region, our pets are cherished family members, and we are a region of strong advocates for our community pets. It was time to rethink and re-envision our animal sheltering model and to transition to a new partnership model between the Town of Truckee and Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe that will elevate and enhance HSTT’s mission-driven programs, expanding them to provide more services to the community, helping to keep pets in the homes of the people who love them and out of the shelter system. I am grateful to HSTT for their willingness to take on animal sheltering services in this new form and excited for this elevated level of service for our community and our community pets,” said Jen Callaway, Town Manager.

The contract, valued at $700,000 for the fiscal year 2024/25, also allows HSTT to retain fees collected for shelter-related services. The Town will maintain building maintenance and information technology (IT) responsibilities while providing shared utility costs. The contract’s review period ensures budget adjustments based on future operational needs.

This step forward reflects a commitment to compassionate, sustainable animal services in Truckee.