Town of Truckee launches comprehensive organizational assessment

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee has initiated an independent organizational assessment to review and enhance the effectiveness of its local government operations. Partnering with renowned consulting firm Baker Tilly, this best practices review commenced with in-person staff interviews on May 14.

Town Manager Jen Callaway emphasizes that this assessment represents a responsible and strategic step forward for Truckee’s growing organization.

“With Baker Tilly’s extensive experience in California and local government, they will help us strategically organize, staff, and implement processes that enhance service delivery to our community. Their expertise will provide recommendations that will shape and guide our organization for the next 30 years. This is a golden opportunity for our Town to thoughtfully prepare for the future,” stated Callaway.

Baker Tilly’s comprehensive approach involves analyzing three key service delivery components: people, processes, and systems. Their methodology includes conducting internal interviews, facilitating community and stakeholder engagement sessions, analyzing business processes, service delivery methods, staffing levels and structures, and comparing equivalent agencies. This thorough examination aims to ensure a holistic assessment of the Town’s operations.

In an introductory statement to Town staff and elected officials, Baker Tilly highlighted their commitment to practical and implementable recommendations. “We work in partnership with local governments to conduct reviews that focus on future-oriented, best practice solutions, positioning organizations to provide the right services in the best possible ways,” noted Baker Tilly.

The final report outlining recommendations is scheduled for completion in January 2025. Baker Tilly will host a variety of community engagement opportunities starting this summer. The Town of Truckee will provide updates and information about these events as they are finalized.