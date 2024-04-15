Town of Truckee launches Dark Skies photo contest

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee is launching the first “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” photo contest as part of an initiative to encourage residents to limit light pollution and enjoy the natural beauty of the night sky. This coincides with the recently announced $50,000 rebate program for local residents and business owners who want to swap out their old exterior lighting for newer lights that are downward facing and energy efficient.

“The recent eclipse is a great reminder of the natural wonder that always surrounds us,” said Truckee Mayor David Polivy. “Of course, people here appreciate the outdoors, be it at the lake or at the mountain, but we hope to encourage people to do their part to limit light pollution and embrace the beauty of star-lit night.”

Here are the photo contest details:

The contest will have three categories: Professionals, Amateurs and Youth (under 18 years of age)

Prizes include a $500 Visit Truckee-Tahoe Sustainable Truckee Gift Card , and an outdoor dark skies photography workshop over the summer.

Photos must be taken in Nevada County and people can submit as many as they’d like.

Participants can upload their photos between April 15 and May 15, 2024, by visiting: http://www.sierrasun.com/darkskiesphoto. The Sierra Sun will be hosting the submission gallery and there will be an opportunity for the community to vote on finalists.

This is part of a county-wide effort to preserve the night sky. The community should keep an eye out for more details on the contests planned for the Western part of the region coming soon.

For more information visit: https://www.TownofTruckee.gov/DarkSkies