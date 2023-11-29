Town of Truckee looks for feedback on public art

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Public Art Commission of Truckee is working on its next art implementation project. One location that is under consideration is the Mobility Hub in the Railyard area.

Construction of Phase 1A of the Railyard Mobility Hub is nearing completion and includes an area set aside for an art installation.

The PACT would like the community’s feedback on potential ideas and themes for art at this location.

Fill out the survey here.