Town of Truckee looks for feedback on public art
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Public Art Commission of Truckee is working on its next art implementation project. One location that is under consideration is the Mobility Hub in the Railyard area.
Construction of Phase 1A of the Railyard Mobility Hub is nearing completion and includes an area set aside for an art installation.
The PACT would like the community’s feedback on potential ideas and themes for art at this location.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.