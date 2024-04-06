Town of Truckee proclaims April as Arts, Culture & Creativity Month; Cultural District offers mini grants for artist

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On March 26, the Town of Truckee proclaimed April as Arts, Culture & Creativity Month, aligning with the State proclamation and the County of Nevada. This proclamation sets the stage for a month-long celebration of the creative sector and precedes Arts Advocacy Day on Wednesday, April 17.

To mark this occasion, the Truckee Cultural District has launched the Truckee Art in Full Bloom ‘Spring into Art’ campaign kicking off a month-long celebration of arts and culture.

The proclamation, signed by Mayor David Polivy and Town Clerk Kelly Carpenter, states: “Truckee is home to a thriving art and creative ecosystem comprised of talented artists, performers, makers, arts organizations, and events.” It goes on to say, “In Nevada County, arts and culture are an essential sector of our economy, generating $66 million in economic activity during 2023. In 2017, through a rigorous application process, Truckee was designated one of fourteen official California Cultural Districts.”

‘Spring into Art’ will highlight over 20 events, showcasing Truckee’s literary, performing, historical, visual, and Earth Day-related programs and cultural assets. Partners of the Truckee Cultural District, including the Town of Truckee, Truckee Chamber, Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, Truckee Arts Alliance, and Nevada County Arts Council, will be promoting events connected to the campaign, along with Visit Truckee-Tahoe California.

In addition to the array of cultural events, the Truckee Cultural District is introducing a Mini-Grants Program for artists and organizations/collaboratives, along with the relaunch of the updated and refreshed Cultural Asset Map.

Kellie Cutler, program manager of the Truckee Cultural District, expressed enthusiasm for the month ahead, stating, “Spring into Art showcases a community with an already vibrant creative ecosystem combined with historical uniqueness alongside world-class outdoor recreation. The Truckee Cultural District joins its cross-sector partners in celebrating April as Arts, Culture & Creativity month, recently proclaimed by the Town of Truckee, in celebrating a month of arts activity and advocacy, raising awareness of the value and impact of the arts as an economic driver.”

Jessica Penman, CEO of the Truckee Truckee Chamber of Commerce, added, “At the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, we believe a thriving arts scene is the heartbeat of a vibrant and economically sound community. The arts not only enrich our lives with beauty and inspiration, but they also fuel our local economy. From galleries and performing arts attracting visitors to restaurants and shops benefiting from increased foot traffic, a flourishing arts scene is a win-win for everyone. We are excited to celebrate April as Arts, Culture & Creativity Month and to support the ‘Spring into Art’ campaign led by the Truckee Cultural District.”

For more information about ‘Spring into Art’ and a full list of events, visit nevadacountyarts.org/truckeespring .