Town of Truckee proclaims May 2025 as Wildfire Awareness Month

TRUCKEE, Calif. – At the Town Council meeting on April 22, Mayor Jan Zabriskie officially proclaimed May 2025 as Wildfire Awareness Month, reaffirming the Town of Truckee’s commitment to wildfire prevention, mitigation, and safety in its vulnerable mountain community. The proclamation emphasizes the extreme threat posed by wildfire across California and the critical role the Truckee community plays in fostering resilience ahead of fire season.

Over the past seven years, California has experienced the most destructive and deadly wildfires in the state’s history. With most of its land situated in a designated very high fire severity zone, the Town of Truckee recognizes the importance of proactive community involvement to reduce risks and protect lives, property, and natural resources.

Mayor Jan Zabriskie presents the Wildfire Awareness Month proclamation to Town of Truckee Emergency Services Manager, James Blattler, and Truckee Fire Protection District Division Chief and Fire Marshall, Steve Kessmann. Provided / Town of Truckee

“Wildfire safety is not just the responsibility of first responders, it’s a whole community effort,” Mayor Jan Zabriskie states. “Everyone has a role to play in being ready.”

The Town’s proclamation underscores several key strategies for wildfire readiness:

While wildfire preparedness is a collective effort, the Town acknowledges the crucial contributions of several key partners, including the Truckee Fire Protection District, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, and Truckee-Tahoe Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD). These organizations are instrumental in coordinating education, outreach, emergency planning, and response initiatives that strengthen the community’s capacity to confront wildfire threats.

Local, state, and federal partners—comprising fire agencies, law enforcement emergency services, and nonprofits—also continue to play a vital role in supporting these efforts. The Town encourages all residents, businesses, and visitors to participate in educational events and community programs throughout May to enhance wildfire preparedness.

Community Readiness Forum – May 21

As part of Wildfire Awareness Month, the Town of Truckee is organizing a Community Readiness Forum, hosted by Tahoe Donner, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at the Tahoe Donner Clubhouse, located at 11509 Northwoods Boulevard.

The forum will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is open to residents, business owners, and community members.

This public event will provide critical information on wildfire preparedness, including the 2025 wildfire outlook, local emergency response strategies, wildfire mitigation efforts, electrical provider emergency plans, and practical steps for household and neighborhood readiness. Spanish interpretation services will be available. A virtual attendance option will also be offered via Zoom, with details available at http://www.townoftruckee.gov/WildfireForum .

Participants will hear from professionals representing law enforcement, fire, emergency services, utility providers, and land managers. The Town encourages full community participation to help build a safer and more resilient Truckee.