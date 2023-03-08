Town of Truckee providing sandbags ahead of storm

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Town of Truckee is providing free sand and sandbags to the community ahead of Thursday’s storm that is expected to last through the weekend.

The National Weather Service put a Flood Watch in effect from 4 p.m. March 9, through 11 a.m. March 12. Heavy rain with higher snow levels is expected to bring the risk of flooding, mainly in areas below approximately 6,500 feet. The main impacts are expected to be on smaller creeks and streams and in areas of poor drainage.

For community members and businesses concerned about excessive run-off, the Town is providing sand and sandbags beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9. Sandbags will be available through the weekend. Staff will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, but sand can be collected at any time.

The sand can be collected in the parking lot of the US Forest Ranger Station, located at 10811 Stockrest Springs Road. Community members must bring their own shovels.