Town of Truckee Public Works Director Dan Wilkins retires, successor chosen

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee is honored to share the news of a meaningful leadership transition: after nearly three decades of extraordinary service, Dan Wilkins will retire at the end of 2025, passing the baton to longtime team member Becky Bucar, who has been appointed as the Town’s next Public Works Director/Town Engineer, effective June 29.

Becky Bucar

After 27 years of service, Wilkins will retire at the end of this year, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of dedication, innovation, and infrastructure that has defined Truckee’s evolution. First hired in 1998 as an Associate Engineer, he quickly rose through the ranks to become Public Works Director and Town Engineer by 2001. In that role, Wilkins led transformational projects that have become hallmarks of Truckee’s landscape and identity.

Among his many accomplishments, Wilkins led the implementation of 13 roundabouts, including the first multilane roundabouts on a Caltrans facility in Northern California at the Highway 89/I-80 interchange, along with more than 25 miles of paved trails, 8 miles of sidewalk, bike lanes on over 30 miles of roadway, and two new railroad crossings: the SR 89 Mousehole and the McIver Undercrossing. These projects are not only examples of engineering excellence; they have become essential parts of daily life for Truckee’s residents and visitors alike.

“Dan Wilkins retires, leaving a legacy that is embedded in every part of our community,” said Town Manager Jen Callaway. “Dan hasn’t just engineered our roads and infrastructure; he has thoughtfully engineered our town’s future, laying the foundation for who we are today and where we’re headed tomorrow. Dan’s legacy will continue to guide us for years to come as he will always be part of Truckee’s story.”

“It has been an honor to serve the Town of Truckee,” said Wilkins. “The dedication of the Town’s employees and elected leaders make Truckee a great community. I will miss the camaraderie and friendships that I have made over the years in the Truckee community but am also looking forward to the next chapter in my life. The Town’s Public Work’s functions will be in exceptionally capable hands under Becky Bucar’s leadership.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Wilkins and Bucar will work together in a six-month overlap period, providing mentorship, strategic alignment, and continuity of critical projects. This transitional phase reflects the Town’s commitment to thoughtful succession planning and organizational resilience.

Bucar has been a respected and beloved member of the Truckee team for nearly 19 years, beginning her career in 2006 as an Assistant Engineer.

She has steadily advanced through key roles, including Associate Engineer, Engineering Manager, and most recently, Assistant Public Works Director. Bucar’s connection to the Town began even earlier; as a Traffic Engineer for LSC Transportation Consultants, she worked on numerous traffic analyses for Truckee. That early experience helped spark her deep admiration for the Town and its vision.

Reflecting on her time with Truckee, Bucar said, “When I look back, projects that stand out to me are Reach 3 of Trout Creek, Phases 3A and 3B of the Truckee River Legacy Trail, the Mousehole Railroad Pedestrian and Bicycle Undercrossing, updates to the Town’s Traffic Impact Fee Program, and the creation of the Local Road Safety Plan. I am very grateful for this opportunity to expand my role in the great services provided by our Public Works staff, and to work more directly with our community partners and residents.”

“It is my pleasure to appoint Becky Bucar as Truckee’s new Public Works Director and Town Engineer,” said Callaway. “Becky’s institutional knowledge, engineering expertise, and thoughtful leadership have earned her the respect of colleagues and the community alike. She is a strategic thinker, an exceptional listener, and someone who consistently approaches challenges with compassion and drive. We are incredibly fortunate to have her step into this role.”

The Town of Truckee celebrates this leadership transition with both gratitude and optimism. The Town honors Wilkins’ enduring impact and wishes him a retirement as meaningful and rewarding as his career, looks forward to a future guided by the capable and trusted leadership of Bucar.