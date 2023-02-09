Town of Truckee seeks input on Donner Lake sculpture

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Town of Truckee is asking the community to weigh-in on a sculpture that will be placed at Donner Lake.

In July 2022, the Truckee Town Council approved a contract with Clean Up The Lake to complete a Donner Lake monitoring and litter removal program, with support from a number of other funding partners. They also directed staff to work with Building 180 , an art production and consulting agency, to design and fabricate an art piece using litter removed from the lake.

The art is proposed to be located at the Donner Lake Boat Launching Facility in one (or two) of the existing planters, with the goal of installation by September 2023. Artists Joel Dean Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova are leading the creation of the art piece and have developed three concepts that we are looking for community feedback on.

Those interested in participating are asked to rank their first, second, and third choices and the results will be provided to the Town Council for the ultimate decision on which concept to approve.

To vote, visit https://portal.laserfiche.com/k4088/forms/survey/donnerlakeart .