Town of Truckee seeks two additional community members to join R2SC Steering Committee
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee is looking for two local residents to join an important committee that is helping to shape the future of the downtown area. The River Revitalization Steering Committee (R2SC) was formed in 2023 to work collaboratively with landowners, business owners and other Truckee River stakeholders to create opportunities for the revitalization of the river corridor.
A diverse group of 16 local community members were appointed last fall, and now the Town is looking to fill two additional residential seats with community members who live in the area. Residents who live on East River Street, West River Street (including Donner Creek Mobile Home Park), Riverside Drive or Foxmead Lane are invited to submit a letter of interest by March 1, 2024. People can send the letter via email to Truckee’s Assistant to the Town Manager, Hilary Hobbs, at: HHobbs@townoftruckee.com.
The committee meets on the first Tuesday of each month from 5 – 7 p.m. at Town Hall. You can learn more about the R2SC at: http://www.TownofTruckee.com/river
