Town of Truckee temporarily modifies land use to help businesses operate outdoors
In order to allow more businesses to open for summer and safely serve more people, the Town of Truckee has made additional allowances for businesses to utilize outdoor space.
According to a news release, the Town of Truckee temporarily modified their land use definitions, adding more types of businesses permitted to operate outdoors and waiving permit requirements until Oct. 1, 2020.
Specifically, the changes:
- Allow for existing fitness and dance studios to open in outdoor spaces adjacent to their existing location ahead of Stage 3 reopening.
- Allows businesses selling alcoholic beverages to open as long as they serve food during the hours that alcohol is served (food can be prepared off-site or from a food truck on-site).
- Allows food trucks to operate for the same hours as the primary use on-site and they may utilize parking areas (except ADA spots) for the truck and seating.
Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce
