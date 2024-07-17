Town of Truckee to announce dark skies photo contest winners at a community reception

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee will announce the winners of its “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” photo contest at a community reception planned for July 26. The well-received night-time photography competition, which garnered an impressive 88 submissions, was launched earlier this year to encourage residents and visitors to limit light pollution and enjoy the natural beauty of the night sky.

“We were overwhelmed by the many and varied, stunning entries submitted,” said Dave Polivy, Mayor. “The photographs not only showcase the incredible beauty of our night skies but also highlight the community’s growing awareness of the importance of reducing light pollution.”

The winning photographs, along with other notable entries, will be unveiled at a public reception on July 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the main hallways of the TDRPD Steve Randall Community Recreation Center on Truckee Way. The community is invited to attend this free event to celebrate these talented photographers, view their work and learn more about the importance of preserving our remarkable dark skies.

For those who cannot attend the opening reception, the exhibit will remain on display through Labor Day weekend.

Winners in three categories – Professional, Amateur, and Youth (under 18) – will be announced at the reception. Prizes will be awarded to first through third place for the Professional category and first through fifth for the Amateur and Youth category. Grand prize winners in each category will receive a $500 Sustainable Truckee gift card.

The contest is part of a broader initiative by the Town of Truckee which also included a countywide collaboration, to preserve our regional night skies. In conjunction with this effort, the Town reminds residents and business owners about the ongoing Dark Skies Lighting Rebate program .

Dark Skies Lighting Rebate Program

The Town of Truckee, in partnership with the Climate Transformation Alliance and the Sierra Business Council, is offering rebates for those who upgrade to dark sky-friendly exterior lighting. The program provides:

– $75 per fixture (up to 8 fixtures) for residential and small multi-family homes

– $50 per fixture (up to 50 fixtures) for commercial buildings and larger multi-family homes

– $20 additional incentive bonus per fixture for motion sensors

Since the program’s inception, 42 lighting fixtures have been replaced with dark sky-friendly alternatives, significantly reducing light pollution in our community. These rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis until the $50,000 program allotment is exhausted. The program aims to reduce light pollution and promote energy efficiency.

“The overwhelming response to our photo contest and the continued interest in our lighting rebate program demonstrate our community’s commitment to preserving Truckee’s beautiful night skies,” added Mayor Polivy. “We encourage all residents to join this movement and consider how they can contribute to supporting this important effort.”

For more information about the Dark Skies initiative, the photo contest winners, or the lighting rebate program, please visit TownofTruckee.gov .