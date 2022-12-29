Town of Truckee to provide sandbags ahead of storm

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee is providing free sand and sandbags ahead of Friday’s storm.

The National Weather Service put a flood watch in place for Friday morning through Saturday evening due to concerns of an extended period of heavy rain or snow at high levels.

For people concerned about excessive run-off, the Town is providing sand and sandbags today, Thurs. Dec. 29 until 3 p.m.

The sandbags can be picked up in the parking lot of the US Forest Ranger Station, 10811 Stockrest Springs Rd. People must provide their own shovels to fill the bags with.