Town of Truckee to review proposal for projects that could be funded by state bill

TRUCKEE, Calif. — In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1, which is also known as the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. To address basic road maintenance, rehabilitation and critical safety needs on both the state and local road systems, SB 1 increases fuel excise taxes, diesel fuel sales taxes, and vehicle registration fees.

The Town of Truckee Town Council at its June 13 meeting will review a proposal to use funds generated by SB 1 for both the Railyard Mobility Hub Project and the West River Street Streetscape Improvement Project.

The Railyard Mobility Hub Project includes design and construction of pavement for circulation, transit vehicle pull outs, curb and gutter and pedestrian circulation, space for future public art, transit shelters, landscaping, restrooms, bike racks, a parking lot, electric vehicle charging stations, and a transit center station on Church Street at the North Balloon Track of the Truckee Railyard Master Plan area.

The West River Street Streetscape Improvement Project includes design and construction of streetscape improvements (paving, curb, gutter, sidewalk, landscaping, utility undergrounding, and parking improvements) on West River Street from Bridge Street to Mill Street/Riverside Drive intersection. The SB1 funds are potentially proposed to be used for construction for both projects.

The staff report may be found on the Town of Truckee website at this link the Friday before the Town Council meeting June 9. If you have any questions or comments, please contact Nola Mitchell at nmitchell@townoftruckee.com .