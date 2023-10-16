Town of Truckee to unveil litter sculpture at Donner Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee is inviting community members to attend the unveiling of a new Donner Lake sculpture.

The Truckee Town Council approved artists, Yustina Salnikova and Joel Dean, from Building 180 to design and fabricate an art piece using litter removed from the lake by Clean Up The Lake .

The art will be installed at the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District’s boat launch at Donner Lake, and we would love to celebrate its completion and incorporation into our public art with you on Tuesday, October 17 at 4 p.m.

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District will not be charging for parking for this event; however, parking is limited, and the Town is encouraging everyone to carpool and utilize TART Connect.