Town reacts to Truckee being named one of America’s most beautiful mountain towns

Rainbow Bridge, Donner Lake Overlook.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The rich American history accompanied by picturesque mountain views, a flowing river, and endless activities, Truckee is a haven for both locals and tourists who want to fully experience the mountain lifestyle.

With California’s rigorous landscape being composed of coastal towns, desert landscape, cityscapes, and rural mountain towns lining the eastern border of the state, the state is not short on variety in the landscape. In a recent article published by Cheapism, the city of Truckee was named the “most beautiful mountain town in the entire state of California.”

“This former railroad town north of Lake Tahoe bills itself as a base camp for a big life,” and indeed, there are loads of things to do here,” the article read. “Visitors can explore the streets of the historic downtown, taking in its shops, restaurants, breweries, and markets; or they can head outdoors for plenty to whet a year-round adventurer’s thirst, including everything from horseback riding and hiking to skiing and sledding or even skateboarding and practicing jumps in one of the local bike and skate parks.”

The article continues with the standalone reason to explore the town of Truckee not just for the endless amount of activities to enjoy, but to engage in the town’s rich history.

“Finally, as the site of the 19th-century Donner Party incident, it has a fascinating, if macabre, piece of history that gives it just a bit more edge than other mountain towns,” the article concluded.

The Sierra Sun reached out to the organization, Visit Truckee-Tahoe, who are elated that their progressive work in the Truckee-Tahoe region has gained exposure to be acknowledged as the most beautiful mountain town in California.

“Through our Sustainable Truckee initiative, we hope everyone who loves and enjoys Truckee will join us in becoming stewards of our mountain town, taking care of its special places for generations,” Siobhan Kenney, Director of Sustainable Tourism for Visit Truckee-Tahoe said.

The Sustainable Truckee initiative is a proactive program created and funded by Visit Truckee-Tahoe for stewardship programs, initiatives, services, and sponsorships that protect and enhance Truckee. Initially founded in 2020, the Sustainable Truckee program funding has supported programs such as the Sustainable Truckee ambassadors, Visitors Guide to Wildfire Preparedness, the All-Inclusive Adaptive Trails for Everybody program, and more.

To read the Cheapism article in full, visit https://blog.cheapism.com/beautiful-mountain-towns/#slide=6

For more information on Visit Truckee-Tahoe and their Sustainable Truckee initiative program, visit: https://www.visittruckeetahoe.com/

Madison Schultz is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.