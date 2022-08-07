Toxic algae found in creek on Tahoe’s West Shore

Signs posted give toxic algae warnings and advice.

Provided

TAHOMA, Calif. — Toxic algae has been discovered in a creek on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore.

The algae, cyanotoxin microcystin, was found at strong enough levels in General Creek that triggered posting warning signs.

Those enjoying the outdoors with their pets should be aware of the situation and stay away from algae mats in the water. Pets should not drink the water or eat algal mats in the water or on shore. Children should also be kept from touching or eating the mats. Call the doctor or veterinarian immediately if you or your pet get sick after contact.

Algal mats can be attached to the bottom of the waterway, floating in the water, or washed up on shore. Swimming is allowed in areas without algal mats.

For more information, contact the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board at 530-542-5425.