Track roundup: Wolverines battle Northern California’s best at Thunder Invite

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Truckee track and field team traveled to Rocklin on Saturday to compete in one of the larger meets of the year, the Thunder Invitational.

The meet featured more than 30 schools and included events that often surpassed 100 athletes.

Competing against deep fields of athletes, the Wolverines captured a handful of top-10 finishes. Senior Julia Egan led the way with the two best individual results of the day. Egan ran to a season best time of 48.54 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles to claim a runner-up finish. She also posted a season-best time of 15.90 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to take third place.

Junior Paige Willcox cleared 10 feet in pole vault to take fourth place.

On the boys’ side, sophomore Joseph Birnbaum set a season record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.73 to take fourth place. Birnbaum also took seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.74.

The 4×800 meter relay team of junior Aidan Concannon, senior Lorenzo Mandelli, senior Spencer Sonne, and freshman Leonardo Posada took third place with a time of 9:28.36.

Truckee will hit the road on Friday to compete at the Colfax Invitational.

Lakers set 26 personal records at Sky Mote Memorial

The North Tahoe track and field team made the trip Saturday to the Union Mine High School for the Sky Mote Memorial Invitational.

Senior Skyler Sakrison led the Lakers with a second-place finish in triple jump. Sakrison set a personal record with a mark of 39 feet, 3 inches. Sakrison also finished fifth in high jump, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.

Senior Jacob Lutz cleared 5 feet, 6.00 inches in high jump to take third place. Lutz also took fourth place in long jump with a season best leap of 18 feet, 9.50 inches, and was ninth in the 100 meters with a time of12.24 seconds.

Junior Isaac Pacheco-Martinez took ninth in the 3,000 meters with a time of 11:41.12. Sophomore Ryder Hallenberg took ninth 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.98. Senior Daniel Joslin finished sixth in discus with a throw of 106 feet, 4 inches and was seventh in long jump with a personal record leap of 19 feet. Freshman Nicolas Casci set a personal record in high jump by clearing 5 feet to take seventh place. The 4×400 relay team of junior Kenen Boals, Pacheco-Martinez, junior Roman Staniforth, and junior Cole Robbins took seventh place with a time of 4:20.64.

Junior Libby Webb led the girls’ team with a fifth-place finish in triple jump. Lebb set a season-best mark of 29 feet, 5.50 inches. She also took sixth in long jump with a leap of 13 feet, 9 inches.

Junior Kaya Siig took sixth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:07.76. Junior Ella White took ninth in the same event, finishing with a time of 1:10.91. Sophomore Sienna Clark was 10th in the 100 meters, setting a personal record with a time of 14.29. Sophomore Alexis Hallenberg set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:43.39 to take ninth place. Senior Frances Gramanz also set a personal record, finishing the 300-meter hurdles in sixth place with a time of 1:01.98.

The 4×100 meter relay team of senior Elsa Kallmes, Siig, Webb, and Clark took eighth place with a time of 57.29. The 4×400 meter relay team of Hallenberg, senior Abigail Lopez, junior Marion Snidemann, and White took seventh place with a time of 5:02.59.

As a team, the Lakers finished the meet with 26 personal records.

North Tahoe will head to Colfax on Friday for the Colfax Invitational.