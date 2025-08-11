Traffic alert: Lane blocked along westbound Interstate 80 near Boca

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert Monday morning after a big rig hauling Tesla batteries overturned on westbound Interstate 80 near Boca.

Big rig hauling Tesla batteries overturned on WB I – 80. Provided / California Highway Patrol

One lane is currently blocked for vehicle recovery and cleanup. California Department of Transportation advises drivers to expect delay, use caution around emergency responders working in the area, and use Quick Maps for updates.

No injuries have been reported.

“Cleanup’s gonna take a while — those Tesla batteries aren’t something you just sweep up and call it a day,” CHP shared in a Facebook post. “Expect delays, have patience, and maybe use this time to practice your best zen breathing.”