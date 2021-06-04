Traffic-interfering maintenance work ahead on Sierra highways: Ditch cleaning, crack sealing work to cause travel delays
Caltrans is alerting motorists to scheduled traffic-interfering maintenance work on State Routes 89 and 267 this weekend and the week ahead.
On Sunday, June 6, crews will be performing crack sealing work on SR-267 between Old Brockway Road/Soaring Way and Truckee Airport Road/Schaffer Mill Road. Work is scheduled from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. with one-way traffic control anticipated during crack sealing work.
The week of June 7 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., maintenance crews with be cleaning ditches on SR-89 south of Interstate 80. Monday and Tuesday crews will be working from Squaw Creek to Pole Creek with work moving between Goose Meadows Campground and Granite Flat Campground Wednesday and Thursday. Motorists should expect one-way traffic control at various locations during the ditch cleaning work.
Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in work zones for the safety of crews performing these improvements. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.
Source: Caltrans
