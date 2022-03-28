Traffic stop in Incline leads to drug arrest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An Oregon woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday in Incline Village.

Tanis Herskowitz



Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop at about 8 p.m. After stopping the vehicle for traffic violations, deputies discovered items in the vehicle which led them to believe there may be illegal drugs within.

A search resulted in the discovery of 85 grams of cocaine and other evidence consistent with packaging and distribution, the WCSO said in a news release.

Tanis Hershkowitz, 46, was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on traffic and drug charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance to sell. Hershkowitz remains in custody as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the WCSO Patrol Division at 775-328-3350 or can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 85 grams of cocaine during a search.

Provided/WCSO

