Traffic stop in Incline leads to drug arrest
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An Oregon woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday in Incline Village.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop at about 8 p.m. After stopping the vehicle for traffic violations, deputies discovered items in the vehicle which led them to believe there may be illegal drugs within.
A search resulted in the discovery of 85 grams of cocaine and other evidence consistent with packaging and distribution, the WCSO said in a news release.
Tanis Hershkowitz, 46, was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on traffic and drug charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance to sell. Hershkowitz remains in custody as of Sunday morning.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the WCSO Patrol Division at 775-328-3350 or can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Traffic stop in Incline leads to drug arrest
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An Oregon woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday in Incline Village.