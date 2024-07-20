Trail etiquette stencil initiative expanding to reduce multi-use trail conflicts

A stencil being painted in Truckee.

Provided / Andy Purpura

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Users of the popular multi-use paved trails throughout the Tahoe Basin and Truckee will find new messages stenciled in chalk along the trails encouraging trail etiquette. The messages, tested last summer on the Legacy Trail in Truckee and later on the Pope-Baldwin Trail in South Lake Tahoe, encourage users to “share the path,” “keep right, pass left,” and also include more tongue-in-cheek reminders like “we put a man on the moon, surely we can share this trail.” Messages have been stenciled in English and Spanish.

“Take Care Tahoe launched the Trail Etiquette Stencil program last summer to help educate users about how to share the trail,” said Nettie Pardue, Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council managing director. “The messaging was fun and effective, and we’re excited to roll it out more broadly this summer. Our goal is to continue to educate residents and visitors about the behaviors we want to see so that everyone has a good experience.”

Some of the biggest problems the initiative aims to address are large groups blocking the entire trail by walking side-by-side, and bikes or other types of wheels going too fast around pedestrians.

The Stewardship Action Team convened by the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council is leading the expansion of the program throughout the Tahoe Basin and Truckee. Stenciled messaging will be installed and managed all summer on multi-use paved trails managed by the North Tahoe Public Utilities District, South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City Public Utilities District, Town of Truckee and Washoe County.

Implementation of the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan is occurring in collaboration with over 20 regional organizations. The award-winning plan, developed with the participation of over 3,000 residents, visitors and businesses, establishes a shared vision for the region’s outdoor recreation and tourism and encourages everyone to help take care of Tahoe’s cherished communities and environment. Visit http://www.stewardshiptahoe.org to learn more and read the plan.