Trail study webinar canceled due to Caldor Fire

Due to the ongoing evacuations and emergency caused by the Caldor Fire, the State Route 89 Trail Study webinar scheduled for Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. has been canceled. Our thoughts are with the thousands of displaced residents during this extremely stressful time. We are grateful for all the heroic efforts of firefighters and other emergency personnel working to protect our communities.

Please stay alert for updates on the West Shore Tahoe Trail webinar rescheduling.

For more information and to opt-in to receive future communication about the West Shore Tahoe Trail and the Trail Feasibility Study, visit our website at http://www.westshoretahoetrail.com .