Trail Talk to discuss raptors in Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Calif. – The Tahoe Basin is home to many species of raptors. Have you ever wondered about how they live, what they eat, or where they nest? Did you know that all raptor species have multiple eyelids? Or that a primary source of protein for balk eagles in Lake Tahoe is waterfowl in the winter?
Learn everything you’ve ever wondered about and more at this Trail Talk with Naturalist and professional birder Sarah Hockensmith from the Tahoe Institute of Natural Science.
The Trail Talk, in partnership with the Tahoe Rim Trail Association, will be held at Incline Village Library 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village, NV 89451 on Thursday June 22 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Register at https://tahoerimtrail.org/event/tahoe_birds_of_prey/.
