Trail work meets celebration: Landmark Project rallies community for National Forest Week in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – As public lands face renewed political threats—like a recent House amendment approving the sale of federal acreage in Nevada and Utah —locals in Truckee, California, are taking action. On Saturday, June 14, The Landmark Project, in partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) and Truckee Dirt Union (TDU), will host a hands-on trail work event in Tahoe National Forest, followed by a celebration at Alibi Ale Works’ Truckee Public House.

“At its core, this event is a celebration of stewardship, community, and connection to place,” Cody Satterfield, Director of Media for The Landmark Project, said. “For us at The Landmark Project, it’s all about helping protect the wild places that inspire our work and lifestyle.”

The day begins with a volunteer trail maintenance project on the heavily used Jackass Trail. Organizers expect about 80 volunteers to join staff from The Landmark Project, NFF, and local partner organizations for a morning of hands-on conservation work.

“When the idea of a National Forest Week activation came up, we knew we wanted to do something that wasn’t just performative—it needed to have real impact,” Satterfield said. “That’s when we looped in Truckee Dirt Union. They’re boots-on-the-ground locals doing solid work in Tahoe National Forest, and teaming up with them gave this event authenticity and direction.”

Following the trail work, volunteers and community members will gather at Alibi Ale Works at 4 p.m. for a laid-back celebration featuring live music, food and drink, gear raffles from brands like Sea to Summit and Farm to Feet, and a short outdoor stewardship film screening.

“It’s meant to be a laid-back way to thank everyone and bring the community together around forest stewardship,” Satterfield said. “Whether you come for stewardship, the party, or the people, you’ll walk away feeling a little more connected to the land and to each other.”

The Landmark Project and NFF have collaborated in the past—most notably on a co-branded product line—but this event marks a shift toward deeper community engagement. “National Forests are a huge part of our shared outdoor experience, and this is a chance to give back in a real, tangible way,” Satterfield said. “We’re proud to use our platform to help shine a light on the folks doing the hard work year-round and to rally others to get involved.”

To kick off the weekend, a casual group hike is planned for Friday evening, June 13. A small group will meet at the Lower Sawtooth Trailhead at 6 p.m. to visit a nearby NFF project site, followed by dinner and drinks at Alibi.

The event highlights how local action can align with national values—demonstrating that conservation is both meaningful and fun. “Between NFF’s nationwide conservation work and TDU’s community-driven trail projects, it all came together in a way that felt organic and mission-aligned,” Satterfield said.

Event Highlights:

What: National Forest Week volunteer trail work and community celebration



When: Saturday, June 14



Where: Trail work on Jackass Trail in Tahoe National Forest, followed by celebration at Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House



Who: Hosted by The Landmark Project, National Forest Foundation, and Truckee Dirt Union, with support from the U.S. Forest Service – Tahoe National Forest, Truckee Meadows Water Authority, Truckee Trails Foundation, and Truckee Fire Protection District

“The Truckee Dirt Union’s Volunteer Trail Force is made up of over 950 passionate trail stewards— we are core mountain bikers, trail advocates, and community members dedicated to protecting the trails that weave through our forests and open spaces,” GP Martin, Truckee Dirt Union’s marketing chair, said. “We’re proud to be the voice of mountain biking in the Truckee region and excited to collaborate with NFF and Landmark Projects to share our passion, advance sustainable trail stewardship and support accessibility for all. We hope this partnership serves as a model for how mountain biking, community, and conservation can thrive together.”

Learn more and get involved here .