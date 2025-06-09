TrailCon set to debut in Olympic Valley, aims to unite and inspire the trail running community

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Trail running is about to get its own industry-defining gathering. TrailCon, a new two-day festival dedicated to celebrating the sport’s culture, is launching June 24–25 at Palisades Tahoe. The free event will feature educational panels, brand activations, movement sessions, and networking opportunities for everyone from elite athletes to everyday trail enthusiasts.

“There is a void in our industry in terms of a gathering for all stakeholders of the sport,” Brendan Madigan, TrailCon co-founder, Broken Arrow Skyrace Race Director, and owner of Alpenglow Sports, said. “There’s nothing where the industry and the general public, who support all aspects of trail running, can gather for education, inspiration, and general connectivity.”

Backed by presenting sponsor On, TrailCon is tapping into the heart of trail running culture. The weekend will feature over 20 panels with top voices in the sport, a 60+ brand vendor village, and numerous demo events. Highlights include a live podcast recording with trail legend Kilian Jornet, the debut of On’s new trail shoe line—celebrated with summit DJ sets—and the TrailCon Hall of Fame Awards, supported by Nike.

Panel topics range from the timely and technical to the deeply cultural, with sessions on public lands access, sustainability in the sport, contemporary endurance nutrition, and more. Some confirmed discussions include The Rise of Athlete Representation, The Intersection of Trail Running & the Creator Economy, State of the Trail Market, and The Future of Trail Races. A full list is available at trailconference.com/2025-schedule-rev .

“At its core, trail running is all about community,” Madigan said. “There is no other sport where recreational runners can line up next to their heroes, or where the winners remain at the finish line to regularly welcome the last runners over the line. In a day and age of disconnectedness, trail running culture exemplifies the best aspects of humanity—empathy, support, acceptance.”

That ethos is central to TrailCon’s mission. Madigan said he hopes to build a space that reflects the trail community’s inclusive spirit, while also advancing vital conversations about the sport’s future.

The vendor village will feature top outdoor brands including ACG | Nike, Birkenstock, Keen, Brooks Running, Leki, Lowa, Craft, Fractel, and Precision Hydration. A full list of sponsors and exhibitors can be found at trailconference.com/sponsors and trailconference.com/exhibitors .

Also on the schedule: the TrailCon 100-Meter Dash, sponsored by Precision Fuel and Hydration, and the Freetrail Runner of the Year Awards, honoring standout athletes in the sport.

TrailCon lands between two of trail running’s biggest events: the Broken Arrow Skyrace and the Western States Endurance Run. By bridging the energy of these premier races, TrailCon aims to turn Olympic Valley into the “Trail Running Capital of the World” for 10 days each June.

“Amidst the rapid growth and global reach of trail running, we’re proud to introduce a groundbreaking event that celebrates the spirit of unity, innovation, and collective progress for our beloved sport,” Madigan said. “Whether you represent a brand, are a marketing professional, agent, professional athlete, or merely a general fan of the sport, TrailCon is for you.”

Founded by three trail running and event industry leaders—Dylan Bowman (professional runner and CEO of Freetrail), Douglas Emslie (owner of the Boston Run Show and Boston Outdoor Show), and Madigan—TrailCon is set to become a cornerstone of the global trail running calendar.

For more information and to register, visit trailconference.com .