Transcontinental Railroad Summit Camp given National Landmark Status

Recent photo of the designated area.

Provided / Shoshi Parks

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Summit Tunnel Conservation Association announced that on December 13, 2024, Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, designated the 1867-68 encampment area of the Transcontinental Railroad to be listed as a U.S. National Landmark. The designated area, south of Donner Pass Road (Old Highway 40), at the summit, straddles the Nevada and Placer County lines.

While the historic California Emigrant National Trail runs through the two counties, this designation is the first physical site to gain a Federally preserved designation in either Nevada or Placer Counties.



According to the Secretary, the Historic Sites Act of 1935 authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to identify and recognize nationally significant places that best represent the American experience. Landmark designation recognizes and encourages the preservation of places that have exceptional value for commemorating or illustrating the history of the United States, for the inspiration and benefit of all Americans.

“The accomplishment of building a railroad over and through the granite of the Sierra Nevada Mountains which linked this country together is one of the greatest feats of our nation,” said local resident Terry McAteer, the Secretary/Treasurer for the STCA. “Moreover, this landmark also pays tribute to the incredible sacrifice of Chinese railroad workers who drilled and blasted 15 tunnels daily for eighteen months during the heat of summer and the snows of winter.”

The Summit Tunnel Conservation Association, a California non-profit, has been the driving force for the designation over the past four years. Further goals for the site include informational and historical signage on the site, summer walking tours, graffiti removal along with roadside signage.

McAteer wishes to thank both the Nevada and Placer County Board of Supervisors, the Nevada County Landmarks Commission and former Senator Brian Dahle and Assemblywoman Megan Dahle for their support in this designation, ensuring preservation of the site for many generations.